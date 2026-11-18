Odisha Police has stepped up its preparedness across seven districts of the state's Central Range ahead of the impending severe Cyclone Akvan, deploying 18 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and placing police stations and control rooms on round-the-clock alert.

Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the red zone, are receiving special attention in view of the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge and possible flooding, according to a police press release reported by ANI.

The preparations are being carried out under the supervision of Odisha Director General of Police Satyajit Naik. The Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, has reviewed the preparedness of all seven districts — Cuttack Rural, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri — and directed the Superintendents of Police to maintain operational readiness in coordination with district administrations and emergency response agencies.

The police have been instructed to follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Special Relief Commissioner as part of the state government's 'Mission Zero Casualty' initiative.

The 18 ODRAF teams have been deployed across the seven districts to assist in rescue and emergency response operations. Police personnel are coordinating with the local administration and other agencies to evacuate residents from vulnerable coastal pockets, cyclone-prone villages, embankment areas, riverbanks and flood-prone locations to designated shelters.