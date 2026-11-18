Odisha Police has stepped up its preparedness across seven districts of the state's Central Range ahead of the impending severe Cyclone Akvan, deploying 18 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and placing police stations and control rooms on round-the-clock alert.
Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri, which have been placed in the red zone, are receiving special attention in view of the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, storm surge and possible flooding, according to a police press release reported by ANI.
The preparations are being carried out under the supervision of Odisha Director General of Police Satyajit Naik. The Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Cuttack, has reviewed the preparedness of all seven districts — Cuttack Rural, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri — and directed the Superintendents of Police to maintain operational readiness in coordination with district administrations and emergency response agencies.
The police have been instructed to follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the Special Relief Commissioner as part of the state government's 'Mission Zero Casualty' initiative.
The 18 ODRAF teams have been deployed across the seven districts to assist in rescue and emergency response operations. Police personnel are coordinating with the local administration and other agencies to evacuate residents from vulnerable coastal pockets, cyclone-prone villages, embankment areas, riverbanks and flood-prone locations to designated shelters.
Special priority is being given to the evacuation and safety of elderly people, children, women, pregnant women, persons with disabilities and those requiring medical assistance. Police personnel have been directed to ensure that no one remains in identified high-risk locations once evacuation orders are issued by the competent authorities.
All district police control rooms and police stations have been placed on 24-hour alert, with dedicated personnel monitoring distress calls and requests for assistance. District police units have also been asked to keep response teams, vehicles, communication equipment and rescue materials ready for immediate deployment. Residents can contact their nearest police station or district control room, or dial 112 for emergency assistance.
Traffic arrangements are also being made to ensure the movement of ambulances, fire tenders, rescue teams and relief vehicles. Police may regulate or restrict traffic on vulnerable roads, bridges, coastal routes and waterlogged stretches, and establish diversions where necessary. They will coordinate with the Public Works Department, the National Highways Authority of India and local authorities to clear fallen trees and other obstructions.
A special coastal security alert has been sounded in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Puri. Police personnel have been directed to maintain a close watch on beaches, sea-facing areas, river mouths and fishing points. In Puri, special arrangements are being made for the safety of pilgrims and tourists.
Public movement towards beaches and the sea will be regulated or restricted depending on weather conditions and administrative orders. Police teams will conduct patrols and public announcements to discourage people from venturing into the sea or gathering near vulnerable coastal stretches. Fishermen and coastal communities have also been urged to follow official weather warnings and fishing restrictions.
The police have additionally been directed to maintain security in evacuated villages and vulnerable localities to prevent theft, burglary and other crimes. Personnel will also maintain law and order at cyclone shelters, relief centres and evacuation points.
Odisha Police said it would monitor rumours and misinformation that could cause panic or obstruct rescue and relief operations, and warned of legal action against those deliberately spreading false information.
The police will coordinate with the district administration, ODRAF, Fire Services, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and other departments to support rescue operations, emergency medical services and the restoration of essential services. The return of evacuated residents will be allowed only after clearance from the competent authorities.
Odisha Police has urged residents to follow official advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Special Relief Commissioner and district administrations. People have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from beaches, riverbanks and flooded roads, and keep clear of fallen trees, damaged buildings and loose electrical wires.
Residents have also been advised to keep essential medicines, drinking water, emergency lights and important documents ready, assist vulnerable people and refrain from sharing unverified information on social media.
(With inputs from ANI)