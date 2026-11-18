SAMBALPUR: The BJD staged a road blockade at Ainthapali chowk in Sambalpur on Tuesday over the death of seven people in road accidents along the Ainthapali flyover construction stretch in just a month.

The protesters accused the authorities of turning one of Sambalpur’s busiest traffic junctions into a death trap. Led by former minister and BJD district president Rohit Pujari, the protesters demanded immediate road-safety measures and strict action against officials and the executing agency for alleged negligence in managing traffic around the construction zone.

“The project area has become a death zone. Public safety cannot be treated as a secondary consideration in the execution of an infrastructure project. The recurring accidents demand immediate intervention and accountability,” Pujari said.

The party also submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari through the Sambalpur collector, seeking his personal intervention in the matter.

According to the memorandum, the seven deaths reported along the project stretch in the past month came on the heels of 36 accidents that claimed 18 lives in 10 months. The party alleged that accidents were occurring almost every alternate day on the stretch between Tangarpali and Baraipali along NH-53.