BHUBANESWAR : Hundreds of lecturers recruited through the State Selection Board (SSB) and serving in aided non-government degree colleges across the state staged a mass protest at Mahatma Gandhi Marg here on Tuesday, pressing for the fulfilment of their four-point charter of demands.

The lecturers, under the banner of the Odisha State Selection Board Lecturers’ Association, staged dharna alleging discrimination, denial of promotion and administrative neglect despite years of service.

The protesters claimed that though they were recruited through a rigorous selection process and perform duties equal to their counterparts in government colleges, they continue to face disparities in pay scales and service benefits.

Their key demands included rectification of the existing grade pay anomaly to ensure parity with government college lecturers, redesignation of SSB-recruited lecturers as assistant professors in accordance with UGC guidelines and expediting the long-pending promotion process for lecturers recruited through the 2016 SSB batch.

Association president Lalatendu Mallick said the agitation will continue as the government is yet to consider their demands.