BERHAMPUR: After surviving nearly a fortnight in the wilderness following the devastating floods triggered by cyclone Arnab, Kandhamal teacher Mohan Maharana has been shifted from Phulbani hospital to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur due to deterioration of his health.

Mohan, who was rescued from a hilly terrain in Raikia area of Kandhamal district after remaining missing for 15 days, was admitted to the Medicine department of MKCG MCH on Monday night. A team of doctors is currently attending to him.

According to senior medicine specialist Professor Uma Mishra, Mohan’s condition is stable though his blood pressure has dropped. He is also displaying signs of irritability and restlessness.

A teacher in Duba primary school located atop the remote Ghati hills under Raikia block, Mohan had gone missing during the floods caused by cyclone Arnab following which his family lodged a missing person complaint at the local police station. His miraculous survival came to light when a cattle grazer spotted him stranded in the hills and alerted local residents, leading to his rescue.

The ordeal was particularly harrowing as Mohan reportedly survived for nearly 15 days without food, relying only on muddy water to stay alive. However, the teacher is not yet ready to recount his traumatic experience. He has declined to speak about the ordeal, while his wife Priyanka Nayak said she was also unable to share details as Mohan has not been able to recall the horrifying experience.