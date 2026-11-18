BHUBANESWAR : The state government is set to introduce dedicated anti-drug awareness modules at school and college levels and train teachers to identify early signs of substance abuse as part of its efforts to make educational institutions drug-free, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

Addressing the youth festival ‘Umang’, jointly organised by the state government and the Art of Living Foundation at Kalinga stadium here, Majhi said a drug-free Odisha was not merely a government objective but a firm commitment.

“Making Odisha drug-free is not just our goal but our solemn pledge,” he said, and announced a series of measures to prevent substance abuse among young people. The government has declared educational institutions as ‘drug-free campuses’, prohibiting consumption and sale of intoxicating substances on campuses.

The CM said the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has reached all 30 districts of the state, covering nearly 38 lakh people, including 16 lakh young men and women. Under the DISHA programme, residential rehabilitation services have been provided to 12,227 substance-dependent people in 10 districts.

Majhi said the government had earmarked `14 crore for the programme in 2025-26 and `16.41 crore in 2026-27 to expand rehabilitation facilities.

Describing the youth as the driving force behind a prosperous Odisha, he said their potential will play a crucial role in realising PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India.

Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged young people to channelise their energy towards nation-building and social service. Ministers Suryabanshi Suraj, Sampad Chandra Swain and Rabi Narayan Naik were also present.