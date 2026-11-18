ANGUL: Two mega coal mines at Talcher coalfield were paralysed for the second successive day by agitating villagers of Kalamchuin. There was no coal production or despatch from Hingula and Balaram mines on Tuesday either after the protesters crippled work beginning Monday over their demand for rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) site for their acquired village.

The agitators closed all offices in Hingula area including the general manager’s. These two mines of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) produce more than 60,000 tonne of coal per day.

Talcher sub-collector Prajnanandan Giri could not persuade the villagers to call off their stir. “Initially they said they demand no shifting of Hingula high school to Solada village.

Their demand was met. Then they put forth a fresh demand to provide resettlement site by shifting their large village, which was acquired. We are holding talks with them and are hopeful to sort out the issue,” Giri said.

The protesters stated though their village was acquired more than 20 years ago, it had not been shifted to a new resettlement site. They also complained some of their job issues were pending with the company.

A senior MCL official who asked not to be named said there was no land available from the state government for shifting these villagers, numbering around 1,100 families. The official said the villagers refused money in lieu of the R&R site and often resorted to protests. So far, 949 jobs have been given to the land oustees of the village, the official added.

Amid the stalemate, Talcher SDPO Bharat Sahu said, “Police force is deployed to maintain law and order as the striking villagers sit at entrance of the two mines.”