PURI: Supriti Mahapatra of Puri Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has reportedly topped the Automobile course in the girls’ category at the national level.

The only daughter of auto-rickshaw driver Chakrapani Mahapatra and Laxmipriya Mahapatra, Supriti successfully completed the two-year course in the Automobile stream, securing the first position in the country with 1,194 marks out of 1,200. Notably, this is the first time a girl from Odisha has secured the top position in the course.

Supriti will be felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Lucknow on November 22. Her family celebrated the achievement by distributing sweets following the announcement of the results. Supriti is also the first girl to venture into the traditionally male-dominated Automobile trade.

She expressed gratitude to her teachers for their guidance and her parents for their support. Supriti aspires to become a teacher and nurture more students in the technical field.