Amid the threat of cyclone Akvan, authorities have sounded a high alert along the coastal stretch from Chikiti to Khallikote in Ganjam and restricted access to vulnerable tourist spots in Rayagada and Gajapati districts.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said more than 25,000 people have already been evacuated from vulnerable coastal areas as a precautionary measure. Officials have been instructed to ensure robust network connectivity in vulnerable areas during the impending cyclone. The authorities concerned have been directed to provide satellite phones to officers to facilitate communication in the event of mobile network disruptions.

Vasan said the administration has kept the ODRAF, Forest department and fire services personnel on alert to respond to any emergency. The administration has ordered closure of all government and private educational institutions besides anganwadi centres until November 20 in view of the IMD’s red warning for extremely heavy rainfall.

The educational institutions would be used as temporary cyclone shelters, if required. Authorities have been instructed to ensure essential facilities including drinking water, electricity, power backup and sanitation so that the buildings can accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable areas.