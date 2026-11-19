Amid the threat of cyclone Akvan, authorities have sounded a high alert along the coastal stretch from Chikiti to Khallikote in Ganjam and restricted access to vulnerable tourist spots in Rayagada and Gajapati districts.
Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan said more than 25,000 people have already been evacuated from vulnerable coastal areas as a precautionary measure. Officials have been instructed to ensure robust network connectivity in vulnerable areas during the impending cyclone. The authorities concerned have been directed to provide satellite phones to officers to facilitate communication in the event of mobile network disruptions.
Vasan said the administration has kept the ODRAF, Forest department and fire services personnel on alert to respond to any emergency. The administration has ordered closure of all government and private educational institutions besides anganwadi centres until November 20 in view of the IMD’s red warning for extremely heavy rainfall.
The educational institutions would be used as temporary cyclone shelters, if required. Authorities have been instructed to ensure essential facilities including drinking water, electricity, power backup and sanitation so that the buildings can accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable areas.
In Rayagada, the administration has ordered immediate suspension of all tourism and recreational activities at vulnerable locations, including waterfalls, riverbanks, dams, reservoirs and trekking routes. The district tourism officer has been directed to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall and strong winds.
Public access to vulnerable locations will be restricted through barricades and warning signboards in coordination with local administrations and police. Hotels, resorts, guesthouses and tour operators have also been asked to alert visitors about the prevailing weather conditions, discourage outdoor excursions and advise against unnecessary travel.
The restrictions will remain in force until IMD warnings are withdrawn and the administration declares the locations safe.
The Gajapati administration too has ordered temporary closure of waterfalls, Mahendragiri hills and picnic spots across the district. Officials have been directed to ensure that tourists and visitors do not venture into these locations.
District collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal said 155 landslide and 47 flood-prone areas have been identified in Gajapati. The administration has kept 518 shelters ready to accommodate 35,114 people from vulnerable areas. For rescue and restoration operations, one NDRF, 11 fire services and six ODRAF teams have been kept on standby.
Similarly, the Kandhamal administration has identified over 10,000 people for evacuation from vulnerable areas. By 5 pm on Tuesday, around 2,500 people had been shifted to safer locations, and the evacuation drive was expected to be completed by Wednesday night, said collector Vedbhusan.
Around 80 vulnerable hamlets have been identified for evacuation of which 60 to 62 are susceptible to landslides. In view of the threat of landslides and falling debris, the administration has ordered closure of Kalinga ghat and Daringbadi-Gajalbadi ghat roads from November 19 until further orders.
In Malkangiri, authorities increased water discharge from Balimela reservoir at Chitrakonda to 24,500 cusecs through four gates as a precaution against heavy rainfall expected under the influence of Akvan.
Preparedness measures have also been stepped up in Koraput, Kendrapara, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts to tackle the possible impact of cyclone Akvan.