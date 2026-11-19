BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday placed the first supplementary budget of Rs 24,150 crore for 2026-27 in the Assembly. The supplementary budget comes on top of the Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget placed by the chief minister for 2026-27.
With focus on food security, healthcare, infrastructure development and disaster management, the supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 17,990 crore under programme expenditure, Rs 5,100 crore under the disaster risk management fund and Rs 1,060 crore under administrative expenditure.
The supplementary budget has made provisions for the new initiatives announced by the government. An allocation of Rs 8,312 crore has been made for the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana while Rs 485 crore has been earmarked for the Gyanodaya-Siksha ru Samrudhhi-KG to PG free education scheme.
An allocation of Rs 550 crore has been made for land acquisition for new railway lines along with a provision of Rs 316 crore under the scheme for Financial Assistance to State for Public Health Infrastructure (FASPHI). Other provisions include Rs 174 crore for the Urban Challenge Fund, Rs 35 crore for salt pan land acquisition in Ganjam district and Rs 25 crore towards one-time-settlement for liquidation of closed spinning mills.
Besides, programme implementation allocations include Rs 3,765 crore for tribal area sub-plan component, Rs 2,646 crore for special component plan for Scheduled Castes and Rs 2,359 crore for infrastructure development.
Sectorwise, infrastructure development has received the highest allocation of Rs 2,359 crore, including Rs 642 crore under Odisha Akshaya Shakti Bikash Yojana, Rs 500 crore for Chief Minister’s Special Assistance, Rs 300 crore for sustainable extraction of groundwater in water-deficit areas, Rs 100 crore for the Setubandhan Yojana (RIDF). Education sector has received Rs 1,715 crore, including Rs 307 crore for PM-SHRI, Rs 290 crore for Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS), Rs 271 crore towards state support for Samagra Shiksha and Rs 117 crore under PM-POSHAN.
Farmers’ welfare has been another focus area with an allocation of Rs 1,606 crore, including Rs 380 crore towards subsidy under Samrudha Krushak Yojana. Similarly, healthcare sector has received Rs 1,246 crore, including Rs 500 crore under National Health Mission, Rs 90 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and Rs 76 crore under TB control programme. Under women’s empowerment, Rs 550 crore has been provided for Subhadra Yojana. Food security and transport have also received sectoral allocations of Rs 8,390 crore and Rs 650 crore respectively.
Supplementary Budget
Total size: Rs 24,150 cr
Programme expenditure: Rs 17,990 cr
Disaster risk management fund: Rs 5,100 cr
Administrative expenditure: Rs 1,060 cr
New schemes
Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana: Rs 8,312 cr
Land acquisition for new railway lines: Rs 550 cr
Gyanodaya (KG to PG free education): Rs 485 cr
FASPHI (public health infrastructure): Rs 316 cr
Urban Challenge Fund: Rs 174 cr