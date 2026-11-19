BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday placed the first supplementary budget of Rs 24,150 crore for 2026-27 in the Assembly. The supplementary budget comes on top of the Rs 3.10 lakh crore budget placed by the chief minister for 2026-27.

With focus on food security, healthcare, infrastructure development and disaster management, the supplementary budget has a provision of Rs 17,990 crore under programme expenditure, Rs 5,100 crore under the disaster risk management fund and Rs 1,060 crore under administrative expenditure.

The supplementary budget has made provisions for the new initiatives announced by the government. An allocation of Rs 8,312 crore has been made for the Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojana while Rs 485 crore has been earmarked for the Gyanodaya-Siksha ru Samrudhhi-KG to PG free education scheme.

An allocation of Rs 550 crore has been made for land acquisition for new railway lines along with a provision of Rs 316 crore under the scheme for Financial Assistance to State for Public Health Infrastructure (FASPHI). Other provisions include Rs 174 crore for the Urban Challenge Fund, Rs 35 crore for salt pan land acquisition in Ganjam district and Rs 25 crore towards one-time-settlement for liquidation of closed spinning mills.

Besides, programme implementation allocations include Rs 3,765 crore for tribal area sub-plan component, Rs 2,646 crore for special component plan for Scheduled Castes and Rs 2,359 crore for infrastructure development.