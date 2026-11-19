BHUBANESWAR: As cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with indications that it might be headed towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, the state government on Wednesday evacuated over 47,000 people from 11 districts.
The administrations of Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts have also been asked to ready cyclone shelters on a war footing and shift people from vulnerable pockets.
Having pressed the panic button, the government ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts from Thursday to Saturday. It also cancelled the leave of all government employees till Sunday.
While the India Meteorological Department said Akvan would make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri by Friday noon, some agencies projected that the severe cyclonic storm appeared to be heading towards south Odisha. There are also chances that Akvan could weaken as it approaches the coast due to the temperature differential between the relatively warm sea surface and the cooler landmass, coupled with increased surface friction and reduced moisture supply. The Eastern Ghats hill ranges could also play a critical role in the system’s response.
However, not willing to take any chances after the Arnab experience, the government stepped up its preparedness and assigned crucial supervision and monitoring responsibilities to 16 senior IAS officers.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who reviewed the preparedness at the SRC Control Room along with Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, said the government had deployed 10 senior IAS officers for round-the-clock monitoring at the SRC Control Room in Bhubaneswar. The officers will remain in direct touch with collectors, departments and response forces.
Similarly, the government assigned six senior IAS officers to key vulnerable and coastal districts to directly oversee disaster preparedness, relief operations and restoration work. Puri was assigned to Aravind Agrawal, Kandhamal to Bhupendra Singh Poonia, Jagatsinghpur to Yamini Sarangi, Gajapati to Mansi Nimbhal, Kendrapara to Smruti Ranjan Pradhan, while K Sudarshan Chakravarthy was put in charge of Balasore and Mayurbhanj.
Majhi said the state government was fully prepared to deal with the cyclone and reiterated that, as on previous occasions, its priority was to ensure zero casualties.
He said cyclone and flood shelters had been readied to accommodate people evacuated from vulnerable areas.
Instructions had been issued to evacuate all people living in low-lying areas at the foothills to safer locations, he added.
The cyclone is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in 11 districts for which the IMD has issued a red warning for the next 48 hours. The districts include Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda.
For rescue operations, 74 teams, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, have been deployed. Another 20 teams have been kept on alert, the Chief Minister said.
He added that advance funds had been released to districts for rescue and relief operations. Ganjam has been provided Rs 5 crore, while 15 other districts have received Rs 1 crore each. Malkangiri has been allocated Rs 50 lakh, taking the total advance disbursement to Rs 20.5 crore.
As many as 448 cyclone shelters have been made operational, while more than 3,000 additional shelters are being readied. So far, over 47,000 people have been evacuated. In Jagatsinghpur, around 11,000 people have been identified for evacuation and the exercise is expected to be completed by Wednesday night. As many as 1,313 pregnant women have been shifted to nearby healthcare facilities as a precautionary measure.