BHUBANESWAR: As cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, with indications that it might be headed towards north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, the state government on Wednesday evacuated over 47,000 people from 11 districts.

The administrations of Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts have also been asked to ready cyclone shelters on a war footing and shift people from vulnerable pockets.

Having pressed the panic button, the government ordered the closure of all schools and anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts from Thursday to Saturday. It also cancelled the leave of all government employees till Sunday.

While the India Meteorological Department said Akvan would make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri by Friday noon, some agencies projected that the severe cyclonic storm appeared to be heading towards south Odisha. There are also chances that Akvan could weaken as it approaches the coast due to the temperature differential between the relatively warm sea surface and the cooler landmass, coupled with increased surface friction and reduced moisture supply. The Eastern Ghats hill ranges could also play a critical role in the system’s response.