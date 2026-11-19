KEONJHAR: Over 20,000 tribals staged a demonstration outside the collector’s office in Keonjhar on Wednesday, demanding protection of their constitutional rights, religious freedom and traditional places of worship, besides justice in the Basantapura incident.

The protesters, who had also arrived from neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal, were dressed in traditional attire and carried traditional weapons as they gathered outside the collector’s office to press for their demands.

The massive gathering, organised under the banner of Majhi Pargana Mahal and Milita Adivasi Kalyan Mancha, disrupted normal life in Keonjhar town, with large crowds on several roads affecting traffic movement. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had extended its support to the protest.

The demonstration came days after the desecration of Jaher Than, also known as Jahera, a traditional place of worship of the Santal community at Basantapura village under Ghasipura police station limits.

The protesters alleged that attempts had been made to obstruct their traditional worship practices, hurting their religious sentiments. The incident triggered widespread resentment among tribal communities.