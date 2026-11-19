KEONJHAR: Over 20,000 tribals staged a demonstration outside the collector’s office in Keonjhar on Wednesday, demanding protection of their constitutional rights, religious freedom and traditional places of worship, besides justice in the Basantapura incident.
The protesters, who had also arrived from neighbouring Jharkhand and West Bengal, were dressed in traditional attire and carried traditional weapons as they gathered outside the collector’s office to press for their demands.
The massive gathering, organised under the banner of Majhi Pargana Mahal and Milita Adivasi Kalyan Mancha, disrupted normal life in Keonjhar town, with large crowds on several roads affecting traffic movement. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had extended its support to the protest.
The demonstration came days after the desecration of Jaher Than, also known as Jahera, a traditional place of worship of the Santal community at Basantapura village under Ghasipura police station limits.
The protesters alleged that attempts had been made to obstruct their traditional worship practices, hurting their religious sentiments. The incident triggered widespread resentment among tribal communities.
Keonjhar zilla parishad member Ratha Munda, who participated in the protest, said community representatives submitted a 12-point memorandum to the collector. Their demands included an impartial investigation into the Basantapura incident, legal action against those responsible, invocation of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and protection for tribal victims and witnesses.
They also sought government security for sacred groves and formal recognition of the traditional Majhi-Pargana governance system.
On October 23, some individuals, reportedly associated with the Bajrang Dal, forcibly entered the Jaher Than at Basantapura and vandalised the place of worship.
They allegedly misbehaved with tribal women present at the site and assaulted several elderly men and women, besides some youths.
Five persons - Chandan Sethy, Dibyajyoti Puhan, Akshaya Kumar Sahu, Sures Mallick and Srichandan Puhan - were arrested in connection with the incident on November 10.