CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) to initiate statutory action against the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) over alleged environmental violations at its Sukarangi and South Kaliapani chromite mines in Jajpur district, including discharge of effluents containing dangerously high levels of hexavalent chromium.

A three-member bench comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert members A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh asked OSPCB to issue appropriate orders under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016, specifying timelines for compliance.

The Tribunal further directed the pollution control board to file a complaint before the adjudicating officer under Section 15C of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, if environmental violations are established, for imposition of penalties under Section 15 of the Act. It, however, stressed that the applicant and OMC must be given an opportunity of hearing.

The bench directed OSPCB to submit an action-taken report at least one day before the next hearing, scheduled for January 13, 2027.

The directions came after the bench examined a joint committee report prepared following its May order on a petition by Kailash Chandra Nayak. He had alleged that untreated mine runoff was contaminating the Damsala Nala and groundwater with carcinogenic hexavalent chromium. Advocates Sankar Prasad Pani and Ashutosh Padhi made submissions on behalf of the petitioner.