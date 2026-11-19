BERHAMPUR: In a crackdown on the sale of counterfeit food products, Bada Bazar police busted a fake ghee manufacturing and distribution racket in Berhampur on Wednesday.

Police also arrested three persons in this connection and seized 40 litre of spurious ghee packaged under the brand name ‘Surya Chandra Ghee’. The accused are Shiva Sankar Patra, K Benugopal Subudhi and Anil Behera.

The racket came to light after K Venkata Surya Teja (25), the director of Kallakuri Foods Pvt Ltd at Mandapeta in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district, lodged a complaint at Bada Bazar police station on Tuesday. Teja’s company manufactures and markets pure ghee under the registered trademark ‘Surya Chandra Ghee’.

Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said according to the complaint, the company detected counterfeit ghee being sold in Berhampur using its brand name and packaging without authorisation. The products were allegedly being marketed without a valid food licence, posing potential health risks to consumers besides infringing the company’s trademark.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted simultaneous raids at two shops on Desi Behera Sahi in Bada Bazar and seized around 40 litre of counterfeit ghee. Subsequently, shop owners Patra and Subudhi were arrested. Behera of Mohanty Sahi under Nimakhandi police limits was arrested from his residence.

During investigation, police found that main accused E Koteswar of Bhuta Sahi was allegedly manufacturing and packaging duplicate ghee using the ‘Surya Chandra Ghee’ label and supplying it to local shops through Behera. A subsequent raid on Koteswar’s premises, however, revealed that he had fled.

The three accused were produced in court. Police said efforts were underway to apprehend the absconding manufacturer and recover further stocks of the counterfeit ghee.