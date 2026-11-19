CUTTACK: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru College at Alijoda in Mahanga block were forced to clean leftover food waste and other garbage generated from a pension distribution programme and feast held on the campus.
The incident which took place on Monday, went viral on Tuesday after videos of the same were circulated online, putting the block administration’s role under scanner.
As per reports, Mahanga block development officer (BDO) Tilottama Prusty organised a pension distribution programme followed by a feast on the college campus on Saturday. MLA of Mahanga Sharada Pradhan attended the programme as a chief guest and distributed the pension among the beneficiaries.
The event was followed by a feast on the college campus for around 3,000 people comprising the beneficiaries and supporters of the MLA. The meeting and the feast were apparently held while classes were underway. Many students complained they were unable to concentrate because of the commotion following which the subsequent classes had to be cancelled.
Appalling as it was, the garbage and leftover food was left strewn on the premises. Though the next day was Sunday, the trash was unattended, raising a stink and creating an unhygienic atmosphere when classes resumed on Monday.
Finding no other way, the students took it upon themselves to clean the campus. Some former students and student leaders also lent their helping hand in the work.
“It is shocking that over 3,000 people attended the meeting and feast even as classes were being held. Under what circumstances did the college administration allow this? Even the principal attended the programme as a guest and was present on the stage throughout the day,” some students said.
Not just students, even their parents and guardians expressed strong displeasure over the incident.
College principal Dilip Kumar Nayak, however, refuted claims that classes were cancelled due to the feast. “The block administration organised the meeting and arranged food for the people due to which the campus became filthy. Since the college has just one sweeper, it was impossible on his part to clean the whole campus alone,” he reasoned.
Contacted, Mahanga BDO Tilottama Prusty said the administration had taken permission from the college authorities to hold the meeting and the lunch. She, however, declined to comment when asked whose responsibility it was to clean the garbage after the feast.