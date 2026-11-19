CUTTACK: Students of Jawaharlal Nehru College at Alijoda in Mahanga block were forced to clean leftover food waste and other garbage generated from a pension distribution programme and feast held on the campus.

The incident which took place on Monday, went viral on Tuesday after videos of the same were circulated online, putting the block administration’s role under scanner.

As per reports, Mahanga block development officer (BDO) Tilottama Prusty organised a pension distribution programme followed by a feast on the college campus on Saturday. MLA of Mahanga Sharada Pradhan attended the programme as a chief guest and distributed the pension among the beneficiaries.

The event was followed by a feast on the college campus for around 3,000 people comprising the beneficiaries and supporters of the MLA. The meeting and the feast were apparently held while classes were underway. Many students complained they were unable to concentrate because of the commotion following which the subsequent classes had to be cancelled.

Appalling as it was, the garbage and leftover food was left strewn on the premises. Though the next day was Sunday, the trash was unattended, raising a stink and creating an unhygienic atmosphere when classes resumed on Monday.

Finding no other way, the students took it upon themselves to clean the campus. Some former students and student leaders also lent their helping hand in the work.