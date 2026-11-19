BALASORE: The Vigilance on Wednesday arrested two senior Agriculture department officials and an NGO executive director for allegedly misappropriating Rs 25.03 lakh government funds under the Comprehensive Rice Fallow Management (CRFM) scheme in Balasore district.

The accused are chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Biswajit Panda, former agriculture district officer (ADO) Saroj Kumar Giri and Tusar Kanta Behera, executive director of Sakti Sikha Development Society, a Baripada-based NGO.

Vigilance sources said the directorate of Agriculture and Food Production had sanctioned targets for implementing the CRFM scheme across 12,000 hectare for green gram and 3,500 hectare for black gram in Balasore. Sakti Sikha Development Society was engaged as the agency to assist field officials in selecting beneficiaries and clusters, conducting awareness campaigns, mobilising farmers and monitoring the utilisation of agricultural inputs.

However, investigation and field verification revealed that the NGO had allegedly failed to carry out the assigned activities. Agriculture officers of all 12 blocks also reportedly confirmed that the agency had not undertaken any work.

Investigation further revealed that the three accused had allegedly conspired to misappropriate Rs 25.03 lakh by raising fake bills in the name of the NGO and processing payments through the two government officials without the mandatory field certification.

Earlier, the Balasore Vigilance division had registered a case against the accused trio in this connection.