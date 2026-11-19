BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Lanjigarh, has distributed fuel-efficient chulhas (cooking stove) to over 333 households across several villages in the vicinity of its operations in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts.

The initiative aims to provide cleaner, safer and more efficient cooking solutions to rural households, while reducing the incidence of indoor air pollution, firewood consu mption and their associated health risks. These chulhas are designed to optimise fuel consumption and reduce smoke emissions, helping households lower cooking costs while protecting family health.

In Kalahandi, the initiative has benefited 200 households in Chulbadi and 24 households in Uparampadar along with 76 households in Dumerpadar and 33 in Banteji of Rayagada. VAML aims to cover 1,000 households across both the districts in the coming months.

VAML, Lanjigarh, CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said, “Access to clean and efficient cooking solutions can significantly enhance household health, reduce environmental impact and ease the daily burden on women. Through this initiative, we are taking another step towards building healthier and more sustainable rural communities.”