BHUBANESWAR: In an aggressive push to dismantle deep-rooted narcotics networks, Kandhamal police have intensified crackdown against inter-state ganja traders and arrested 271 people so far this year, besides seizing over 82 tonne of the contraband worth at least `82 crore.

Of the total arrests, 196 are natives of Odisha, 12 of Madhya Pradesh, 11 each of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, nine of Bihar, eight of Maharashtra, seven of Kerala, five each of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, two each of Punjab, Karnataka and Rajasthan, and one of Tamil Nadu.

Sources said Kandhamal was one of the state’s primary hotspots for illicit ganja cultivation as its remote, dense forest cover and hilly terrain helped conceal crops, while temperatures of around 20 degree Celsius to 30 deg C suited plant growth.

“High returns and financing from outside syndicates attract locals facing economic hardship. In lieu of money, they cultivate ganja on thousands of acres of land in the district and the contraband is then smuggled to several states across western, northern, central and southern India,” they added.

Police have intensified highway interceptions in a bid to choke off supply chains stretching to states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Kerala and others. Apart from going after low-level peddlers, police are specifically targeting the financiers, organised syndicates and cross-border traffickers driving the illegal trade, the sources said.