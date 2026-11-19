ROURKELA: Senior officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Wednesday ordered expeditious execution of works for expansion of National Highway (NH)-320D.

MoRTH ADG Atul Kumar and regional officer Sunil Kumar accompanied by National Highway Division (NHD) authorities including in-charge superintending engineer Amit Tudu inspected the patches between Bondamunda and Jareikela where work has been stalled. Later, the officials reviewed the status of the NH expansion project.

Sources said the work has been left incomplete at many places after digging for laying pipelines, causing major inconvenience to the public. At few places, local elements and utility shifting were hindering the progress of work.

The MoRTH officials instructed the contractor to start work on priority from Thursday at the incomplete patches running through residential areas. The local authorities were also directed to seek help of the Sundargarh district administration to tide over local hindrances.

On October 29, residents of Bisra block had blocked the NH-320D at Jareikela for 12 hours demanding expeditious completion of the expansion project.

The protest was called off after NHD authorities had assured to start work from Jareikela side from November 7.