BARIPADA: Over 5,000 tribals from different parts of Mayurbhanj took out a massive rally in Baripada on Wednesday, accusing the district mining officials and administration of turning a blind eye to rampant illegal sand and morum mining.

Carrying traditional weapons, the agitators also staged demonstration in front of the collector’s office and targeted the BJP government over its alleged inaction in the matter.

Led by the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Youth Organisation, the agitation primarily highlighted alleged illegal transportation of sand and morum from Sukhilahara Samil Mahulia area under Betnoti tehsil.

The protesters alleged that officials of the Baripada mining office were hand in glove with illegal mineral transporters. They questioned the issuance of e-passes in October for transportation of sand and morum auctioned in February, alleging that the delayed permissions were being used to facilitate irregularities.

They further alleged that vehicle owners previously booked in cases related to illegal mineral transportation were being favoured by the authorities. The protesters said they had brought the alleged irregularities to the notice of the Mayurbhanj collector, SP and the director of Mines on November 2. However, no action was taken even after 15 days, forcing them to launch the agitation.

The tribals also submitted a nine-point charter of demands to the collector. Their key demands included transfer of the mining officer and arrest of a junior mining officer.

Other demands included immediate implementation of PESA Act and compensation for tribal landowners whose land was acquired for the proposed Rasgovindpur airport.