BHAWANIPATNA: Students of SRM Medical College in Bhawanipatna on Tuesday staged protest in front of the institution alleging deficiencies in infrastructure, hostel maintenance, campus safety and academic administration.

In a formal representation submitted to the college administration, the students highlighted several areas requiring urgent attention. They alleged that hostel conditions were poor with frequent disruptions in water and electricity supply. They also pointed to the lack of timely repairs and maintenance of essential hostel facilities.

The agitators further alleged that the hospital attached to the medical college was yet to become operational, forcing the institution to depend on the district headquarters hospital for clinical training. They claimed that this arrangement was inadequate for imparting proper clinical education to medical students.

Raising concerns over campus safety, they alleged that inadequate and non-functional streetlights had left the college premises poorly illuminated, particularly at night, posing safety risks to students.

The students also criticised the functioning of the hostel council, alleging poor coordination between authorities and student representatives. They pointed to the absence of an effective grievance redressal mechanism to address hostel-related complaints.

The students urged the administration to take cognisance of the grievances and initiate corrective measures without delay.