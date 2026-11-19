BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday admitted in the Assembly that the 600 MW Upper Indravati Pump Storage Project (PSP) at Ranibahal in Kalahandi district will consume more energy for pumping water than it will generate annually, with an estimated net energy deficit of 243 million units (MU).

Replying to a question of BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said the project will require 1,283 million unit (MU) of electricity annually to pump water to the upper reservoir and generate around 1,040 MU through its turbine.

The minister, however, clarified that a pumped storage project is essentially an energy storage facility and not a conventional hydropower project. It uses surplus and relatively inexpensive electricity available during off-peak hours, particularly from solar and wind sources, to pump water to an upper reservoir. The stored water is subsequently released to generate electricity during peak demand periods.

He said the difference between the electricity consumed and generated is an internationally recognised technical characteristic of pump storage projects. Like other energy storage technologies, a PSP consumes more electricity than it returns to the grid because of pumping, turbine and hydraulic losses.

Singh Deo said despite the net energy loss, such projects help balance fluctuation in electricity demand, improve grid stability and reliability and facilitate greater integration of renewable energy into the power system.

The project will use the existing Upper Indravati reservoir as the upper reservoir, while a new lower reservoir will be developed near Ranibahal.