CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday rejected an interim application filed by Hockey India seeking vacation of November 6 stay order on the proposed December 5 elections to its executive committee and office-bearers. The elections cannot now proceed until further orders.

Justice RK Pattanaik dismissed the application after hearing arguments on behalf of Hockey India and Hockey Association of Odisha (HAO). The stay will remain in force until the next hearing of the main petition, scheduled for December 9.

Hockey India had sought withdrawal of the stay, arguing that the election process had already commenced. Opposing the plea, the HAO contended that the committee which published the election calendar had already completed its tenure and, therefore, lacked validity.

“Upon hearing arguments of both parties, Justice Pattanaik dismissed Hockey India’s interim application. Consequently, the stay order will remain in force until the next hearing on the main petition on December 9,” said senior advocate PK Rath, representing HAO.

HAO had approached the High Court challenging decisions taken at Hockey India’s 119th and 120th executive body meetings, held on October 6, 2026.

On November 6, the court had stayed all steps towards the proposed elections, besides putting on hold a show cause notice issued to HAO seeking to downgrade its status from a permanent member to associate member.

HAO had challenged the authority of Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh to issue the notice, claiming that the tenure of Hockey India’s executive committee had expired on September 30, 2026.