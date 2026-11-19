BERHAMPUR: Seranga police in Gajapati district seized over 500 kg of ganja from a pickup vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday.

Acting on reliable information that ganja was being transported from Putasing towards Seranga in a pickup vehicle, police laid an ambush near Ragidiputa. At around 6.15 am, the cops spotted a white pickup van accompanied by a motorcycle and signalled both the vehicles to stop. However, on noticing the police, the drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled towards a nearby forest.

During search, police found ganja concealed in 22 cans kept in the loading compartment of the pickup vehicle. The net weight of the contraband was found to be 507.9 kg. The ganja was seized in presence of the Gumma additional tehsildar. Police also seized the pickup vehicle and the motorcycle.

Seranga police registered a case and has launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those involved in the ganja smuggling network.