BALANGIR: Senior BJD leader and Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Wednesday alleged that the foundation stone for the proposed Agriculture College at Patnagarh was laid without cabinet approval, allocation of funds or identification of land.

The recent foundation stone laying ceremony was attended Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and several other ministers.

Welcoming the establishment of an Agriculture college in Patnagarh, Kalikesh said the government must explain how a foundation stone could be laid when no cabinet approval has been obtained, no land identified or acquired, no detailed project report (DPR) finalised and no funds sanctioned or allocated.

The BJD leader asked whether the cabinet had approved the project and if so, when. He also sought to know what steps had been taken for identification, acquisition and transfer of the land for the proposed college. He said the government should answer whether a DPR has been prepared and what was the cost of the project.

The MLA further asked how much funding has been sanctioned under which budget head, and what amount was actually released for the project. Besides, what was the timeline for commencement of construction, recruitment of faculty members and admission of the first batch of students for the college, he questioned.