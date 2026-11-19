BHUBANESWAR: A fresh package of financial incentives and subsidised certified seeds rolled out by the state government has rekindled farmers’ interest in potato cultivation in the 2026-27 rabi season, following years of subdued interest in the tuber crop due to high input costs, production risks and uncertain market returns.

The government has launched an area expansion programme to bring more farmers under potato cultivation, offering financial assistance of up to Rs 97,000 per hectare under the state sector scheme, ‘Development of Potato, Vegetable and Spices’.

The incentive is expected to ease the initial investment burden on farmers, particularly small and marginal cultivators, and encourage them to take up potato cultivation in clusters. Under the scheme, farmers will receive a subsidy equivalent to 40 per cent of the approved cultivation cost of Rs 2,42,862 per hectare, subject to a maximum assistance of Rs 97,000 per hectare. The amount will be disbursed in two instalments.

In the first phase, the government will bear 75 per cent of the cost of certified seed potatoes, while farmers will contribute the remaining amount. The second instalment, termed the planting care subsidy, will be released after completion of the first earthing-up operation in the field. The government has also planned to ensure adequate availability of certified planting material.