Senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati was seen standing on the reporters’ table while other BJD and Congress members protested near Speaker’s podium. After adjournment of the House proceedings, BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick told mediapersons that the Speaker had ignored the notice given by the party for a discussion on Ganjam floods after suspending all other businesses of the House. “However, the Speaker did not mention the notice and proceeded with question hour,” she added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved a condolence motion paying tributes to former minister Rahas Bihari Behera and former MLA Kahnu Charan Naik, who passed away recently. The House also condoled the death of police constables Ajay Baa and Himanshu Ray who died in a road accident on November 13 near Bhadrak while on official duty. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik supported the motion and extended his sympathies to the bereaved families, joined by Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam.

The House also observed a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods in Ganjam and the landslide at Gidipabali village.