BERHAMPUR: At least 34 trawlers from Andhra Pradesh, carrying fishermen who were caught in rough seas under the influence of cyclone Akvan, have taken shelter at Gopalpur port and Aryapalli fishing jetty in Ganjam district.

The trawlers had ventured into the deep sea from Kakinada region of Andhra Pradesh for fishing but were unable to return home as the sea turned turbulent with strong waves making navigation difficult. Prioritising their safety, the fishermen headed towards the Ganjam coast and sought refuge at the two locations.

Of the 34 trawlers, 22 have been anchored at Gopalpur port, while the remaining 12 are at Aryapalli fishing jetty. Similarly, another 80 fishermen from Kakinada along with 10 motorised boats have also taken shelter at Aryapalli after worsening weather conditions prevented them from returning to Andhra Pradesh.

Assistant fisheries officer (marine) Devidutt Mohanty said the district administration has made necessary arrangements for the fishermen taking shelter at the jetty. They have adequate food supplies on their boats and are preparing their own meals. They will return home once sea conditions improve.

Meanwhile, all fishermen from Ganjam district, who had ventured into the sea, have returned to their respective villages by Monday afternoon.