Incessant rainfall under the influence of approaching cyclone Akvan lashed districts across the state on Thursday, prompting the administrations to launch evacuation and emergency preparedness measures.

In Kendrapara, the administration evacuated 24,000 people from coastal pockets of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks to 130 cyclone shelters and 570 high-rise schools, colleges and other buildings.

Collector Raghuram R Iyer said tourists have been barred from visiting coastal hotspots including Pentha beach and Bhitarkanika National Park, while all river ghats have been closed. The administration has deployed power boats for relief and evacuation operations and is using loudspeakers to warn people about the impending danger.

In Jagatsinghpur, around 11,777 people including 264 pregnant women had been evacuated to 175 shelters across the district so far with collector J Sonal and SP Ankit Verma leading the operations. Free kitchen have also been opened in 172 shelters. Police personnel along with BDOs and tehsildars have been alerted at the block level to tackle the cyclone threat. Two ODRAF and NDRF teams have also been kept ready to deal with any eventuality.

Similarly, the Jajpur administration has stepped up its preparedness with the collector asking all tehsildars and BDOs to identify schools and keep them fully prepared for use as cyclone shelters. Collector Ambar Kumar Kar has also directed the officials of Water Resources department to keep a close watch on Baitarani river amid the IMD rainfall forecast.