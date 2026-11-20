BHUBANESWAR: The landfall process of Cyclone Akvan commenced in the early hours of Friday as the storm’s cloud mass began interacting with the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Latest satellite imagery indicated that the land interaction had begun, with the cyclone likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the coast close to Gopalpur by Friday noon. The system is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

The cyclone is under continuous surveillance by Doppler weather radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a late-night meeting on Thursday to review the state’s preparedness and response measures. More than three lakh people have been evacuated to safer places across 20 districts as a precautionary measure, he said.

Around 4,170 pregnant women have also been shifted to safer locations, of whom 1,317 have delivered babies, Majhi added.

A total of 9,341 cyclone shelters have been kept ready across the state, with 2,623 made operational. As many as 418 response teams have been deployed for field-level operations. These include 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 216 Odisha Fire Service and 128 Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) tree-cutting teams. Another 28 Fire Service teams have been kept on standby.

With heavy rainfall likely to trigger landslides in hilly areas, the government has also evacuated residents of vulnerable hilltop and foothill hamlets. As many as 941 landslide-prone villages have been identified in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.