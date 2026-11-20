Cyclone Akvan weakened into a depression after making landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall across the state but causing no major damage or loss of life, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.

The state government said it had shifted more than 4.40 lakh people to safer locations and ruled out an immediate flood threat despite widespread rainfall. Pujari said 1,452 babies were delivered during the cyclone after their mothers were moved to safer places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression was moving northwards at 12 kmph and was centred over south Odisha at 5.30 pm. It was located around 70 km south-southwest of Angul and was likely to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next six hours.

Akvan crossed the coast near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11.20 am, the weather office said.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm before reaching the coast because it could not sustain its intensity over the relatively cold sea surface temperatures near the shore.

"Rainfall intensity is expected to decline from Saturday," he said.