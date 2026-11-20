Cyclone Akvan weakened into a depression after making landfall near Gopalpur on the Odisha coast on Friday, bringing heavy rainfall across the state but causing no major damage or loss of life, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said.
The state government said it had shifted more than 4.40 lakh people to safer locations and ruled out an immediate flood threat despite widespread rainfall. Pujari said 1,452 babies were delivered during the cyclone after their mothers were moved to safer places.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the depression was moving northwards at 12 kmph and was centred over south Odisha at 5.30 pm. It was located around 70 km south-southwest of Angul and was likely to weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next six hours.
Akvan crossed the coast near Gopalpur between 7.30 am and 8.30 am as a cyclonic storm, with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. The landfall process was completed by 11.20 am, the weather office said.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system had weakened from a severe cyclonic storm to a cyclonic storm before reaching the coast because it could not sustain its intensity over the relatively cold sea surface temperatures near the shore.
"Rainfall intensity is expected to decline from Saturday," he said.
The IMD issued an orange alert for 14 districts, forecasting very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, and a yellow warning for 11 districts, predicting heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until Saturday.
Odisha recorded heavy rainfall, with Patrapur in Ganjam district receiving the highest precipitation at 209 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Hinjili recorded 207 mm, Chikiti 199 mm, Gopalpur 190 mm and Chhatrapur 139 mm.
Continuous rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several areas, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Isolated incidents of landslides were also reported, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said no major damage or untoward incident had been reported so far.
"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the situation in the state is expected to return to normal by tomorrow. Some trains were cancelled due to adverse weather conditions, but services are being gradually restored as the situation improves," he said.
Majhi said heavy rainfall was expected in Mayurbhanj and Balasore over the next 24 hours, with its impact likely to extend to neighbouring Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. He added that water levels in rivers were being continuously monitored.
Tree-felling incidents were reported from nine districts, with Ganjam recording the highest number at 13, officials said. Chief Secretary Anu Garg said the situation remained under control.
The state government deployed 423 rescue teams in vulnerable areas and established 9,341 cyclone shelters. The storm was the third to threaten Odisha in 24 days and had changed its trajectory after initially being forecast to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief Dillip Kumar Rout said the possibility of flooding had been ruled out despite the heavy rainfall.
"Rivers across the state are unlikely to cross the danger mark. Although Ganjam received the highest rainfall, the water level in the Rushikulya river had risen but remained under control," he said.
Rout said the Odisha government was in touch with its Jharkhand counterparts and monitoring river water levels and dam releases. He said the dams in Jharkhand had sufficient capacity to accommodate rainwater, ruling out the possibility of fresh flooding in the Subarnarekha and rivers in north Odisha.
Pujari, however, said the next 12 hours remained critical as the remnants of the cyclone continued to bring rainfall to different parts of the state.
He said extensive arrangements had been made to accommodate evacuated residents in 3,028 relief shelters, with Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams deployed on the ground.
Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway cancelled 45 trains and rescheduled 29 on Thursday, while the South Eastern Railway cancelled at least 28 express trains on Friday as a precautionary measure. Most of the affected trains were bound for or passing through Puri.
Tourists were barred from visiting beaches, including those at Gopalpur, Puri and Satapada, as well as Chilika Lake.
The Jagannath Temple in Puri remained open, but the Gundicha Temple was closed to visitors from November 19 to 21. The Konark Sun Temple was also shut to tourists due to rough weather.
Other tourist attractions, including Nandankanan Zoological Park and the adjoining State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district and Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj, also remained closed.
The name Akvan was suggested by Iran under the naming system for cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.
(With inputs from PTI)