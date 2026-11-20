BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly functioned for just 14 minutes on Thursday as BJD and Congress members continued their agitation in the well of the House demanding discussion on Ganjam floods and Kotia border dispute.

The House functioned for seven minutes in the pre-lunch session from 10.30 am to 10.37 am and another seven minutes in the afternoon session from 4 pm to 4.07 pm.

Slogan shouting in the well of the House intensified as soon as Speaker Surama Padhy allowed Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling to reply to a question. The House turned noisy with some members standing on the reporters’ table and another section shouting below the Speaker’s podium.

Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati was seen banging the Speaker’s podium while raising slogans against the government. Members of both the BJD and the Congress displayed placards in the House on their respective demands.

With normal business impossible amid the din, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.