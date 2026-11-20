CUTTACK : A long-term live-in relationship bearing the attributes of marriage can attract prosecution under Section 498A of the IPC for cruelty, even if the couple does not have a legally valid marriage, the Orissa High Court has ruled.

Justice RK Pattanaik, while partly allowing a criminal revision petition filed by one Hari Krushna Mahanty, observed that the definition of ‘husband’ under Section 498A is not restricted to a person in a legally valid marriage but can extend to relationships that are in the nature of marriage.

The court relied on a recent Supreme Court ruling in Dr Lokesh BH vs State of Karnataka (2026), which expanded the scope of the provision to cover long-term live-in relationships, provided they possess the essential attributes of marriage and involve an intention to marry. The apex court had held that Section 498A could apply to relationships where the parties voluntarily and continuously cohabited, shared a household, maintained domestic arrangements and publicly represented themselves as a couple.

The high court emphasised that a relationship cannot be treated as a mere temporary arrangement when the parties have lived together like spouses for a considerable period. It also observed that a person cannot escape prosecution merely by disputing the legal validity of the marriage.

The case arose from an FIR lodged by a woman at Koraput police station in March 2016, alleging that Mahanty developed intimacy with her, married her at a temple on December 12, 2011.