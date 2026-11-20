BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI/JEYPORE : With the threat of cyclone Akvan looming, an alert has been sounded in south Odisha districts as authorities remain on high alert amid uncertainty over the storm’s movement and possible landfall.

In Ganjam, over 1.40 lakh people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. More than 600 cyclone shelters and other safe locations have been identified to accommodate the evacuees. Around 59 landslide-prone locations have also been identified in the district.

The Ganjam collector ordered suspension of all private bus, truck, CRUT and OSRTC services across the district on November 20. Vehicles engaged in emergency services, relief and rescue operations and administrative duties have been exempted.

Similarly, the Gajapati administration evacuated around 20,000 people from 155 landslide and 47 flood-prone areas. The evacuated people have been accommodated in 518 cyclone shelters across the district.

For rescue and emergency operations, one NDRF, six ODRAF and 11 fire services teams have been kept on standby. The administration has also deployed around 150 heavy earthmoving machines to clear roads and undertake restoration work in the event of landslides or other disruptions.

On the day, the district administration, with the assistance of an ODRAF team, safely evacuated 19 people including women, children and a pregnant woman from the remote Madhapanka village in Mohana block.

In Kandhamal, the administration identified 235 villages and hamlets across 104 gram panchayats as vulnerable. Collector Vedbhushan said over 15,754 people have already been evacuated to safer locations and 174 shelters opened to accommodate the evacuees.

All government and private educational institutions across the district have been ordered to remain closed for three days in view of the impending cyclone.