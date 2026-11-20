BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI/JEYPORE : With the threat of cyclone Akvan looming, an alert has been sounded in south Odisha districts as authorities remain on high alert amid uncertainty over the storm’s movement and possible landfall.
In Ganjam, over 1.40 lakh people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. More than 600 cyclone shelters and other safe locations have been identified to accommodate the evacuees. Around 59 landslide-prone locations have also been identified in the district.
The Ganjam collector ordered suspension of all private bus, truck, CRUT and OSRTC services across the district on November 20. Vehicles engaged in emergency services, relief and rescue operations and administrative duties have been exempted.
Similarly, the Gajapati administration evacuated around 20,000 people from 155 landslide and 47 flood-prone areas. The evacuated people have been accommodated in 518 cyclone shelters across the district.
For rescue and emergency operations, one NDRF, six ODRAF and 11 fire services teams have been kept on standby. The administration has also deployed around 150 heavy earthmoving machines to clear roads and undertake restoration work in the event of landslides or other disruptions.
On the day, the district administration, with the assistance of an ODRAF team, safely evacuated 19 people including women, children and a pregnant woman from the remote Madhapanka village in Mohana block.
In Kandhamal, the administration identified 235 villages and hamlets across 104 gram panchayats as vulnerable. Collector Vedbhushan said over 15,754 people have already been evacuated to safer locations and 174 shelters opened to accommodate the evacuees.
All government and private educational institutions across the district have been ordered to remain closed for three days in view of the impending cyclone.
The administration is keeping a close watch on Raikia, Daringbadi and Chakapad blocks, which have been identified as particularly vulnerable to landslides, he said.
For emergency response, one NDRF and three ODRAF teams have been kept on standby in the district. Fire services teams have also been deployed across all 12 blocks to undertake rescue and relief operations whenever required.
The Koraput administration has also intensified its evacuation drive in vulnerable areas of the district. At least 20,532 people from 84 vulnerable villages and wards have been identified for evacuation.
Of them, 2,464 people had been evacuated till reports last came in. Around 592 cyclone shelters have been kept operational across the district to accommodate people shifted from vulnerable locations.