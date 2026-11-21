BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Assembly was on Friday adjourned till Monday to enable MLAs to visit their constituencies in the wake of cyclone Akvan, which made landfall near Gopalpur in the morning and lashed several parts of the state with heavy rain.

Speaker Surama Padhy announced the decision in the House after an all-party meeting. “The House will remain adjourned for two days and proceedings will resume from 10.30 am on November 23,” she said.

Padhy said, the members of the Opposition and the ruling party agreed that the House needs to be adjourned for the remaining hours of Friday and Saturday. As Sunday is also a holiday, the MLAs will get two days to visit their constituencies and assist people affected by Akvan and the rains, she said.

Earlier in the day, the House had witnessed noisy scenes as BJD and Congress members continued protests from the beginning of question hour. As soon as question hour started at 10.30 am, members of the BJD and the Congress trooped into the well of the House, holding placards, and shouted slogans. The BJD MLAs demanded suspension of all business of the House and a discussion on the cyclone and flood relief operations.

The Congress members, on the other hand, raised slogans regarding the Kotia border dispute with Andhra Pradesh and demanded an immediate discussion on the issue in the Assembly.

Unable to run the House, the Speaker first adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am. When the members reassembled, Padhy announced the adjournment of the House till Monday morning.