BERHAMPUR/KENDRAPARA: Heavy showers triggered by cyclone ‘Akvan’, which made landfall near the Gopalpur coast on Friday morning, caused extensive waterlogging across Ganjam district and in Berhampur city with rainwater entering residential areas and houses.

According to the IMD, the landfall process began around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am. The cyclonic storm crossed the south Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh near Gopalpur with sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

The impact of the weather system was particularly visible in Berhampur where several residential localities experienced severe waterlogging. Haridakhandi, Laxmi Nrusimha Sahi, Shantinagar, Jayaprakash Nagar and Duduma Colony were among the worst-affected areas.

Roads in these localities were submerged, while rainwater entered several houses, causing considerable inconvenience to residents. Personnel of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and fire services launched efforts to drain out accumulated rainwater and restore normalcy in the affected localities.

The city police issued traffic advisories after waterlogging was reported at several important junctions and road stretches in Berhampur and its outskirts. Commuters were advised to drive slowly, avoid waterlogged stretches and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Similar conditions were reported at Uttaramukhi chowk, Aska road near the Truck Union, Andhapasara chowk and Mayur Vihar, where police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic.