BERHAMPUR/KENDRAPARA: Heavy showers triggered by cyclone ‘Akvan’, which made landfall near the Gopalpur coast on Friday morning, caused extensive waterlogging across Ganjam district and in Berhampur city with rainwater entering residential areas and houses.
According to the IMD, the landfall process began around 8 am and was completed by 11.20 am. The cyclonic storm crossed the south Odisha coast and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh near Gopalpur with sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.
The impact of the weather system was particularly visible in Berhampur where several residential localities experienced severe waterlogging. Haridakhandi, Laxmi Nrusimha Sahi, Shantinagar, Jayaprakash Nagar and Duduma Colony were among the worst-affected areas.
Roads in these localities were submerged, while rainwater entered several houses, causing considerable inconvenience to residents. Personnel of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and fire services launched efforts to drain out accumulated rainwater and restore normalcy in the affected localities.
The city police issued traffic advisories after waterlogging was reported at several important junctions and road stretches in Berhampur and its outskirts. Commuters were advised to drive slowly, avoid waterlogged stretches and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.
Similar conditions were reported at Uttaramukhi chowk, Aska road near the Truck Union, Andhapasara chowk and Mayur Vihar, where police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic.
Although no casualties or damage were reported so far, the heavy rainfall once again brought the problem of urban waterlogging in Berhampur into focus. The city had experienced flood-like situation in the aftermath of cyclone Arnab last month.
Due to the heavy rains, the Baghua reservoir crossed its storage capacity leading to breaches in canals near Tumbeswar in Polasara. This led to inundation of paddy and vegetable crops over hundreds of acres of agricultural fields in Chirikipadasasan village.
Ganjam district received an average rainfall of 118.74 mm during the last 24 hours till 6 am on the day with Patrapur block recording the highest of 209 mm followed by Hinjilicut (206.5 mm) and Chikiti (198.8 mm).
Meanwhile in Kendrapara, cyclone Akvan-induced torrential rains and gutsy wind have caused extensive damage to standing paddy crops in several coastal villages of the district. Apart from paddy, the untimely rain has also damaged green gram, black gram and vegetable crops over vast tracts of farmland, leaving hundreds of farmers in a lurch.
Chief district agriculture officer Hemant Kumar Samal said all block officers have been directed to submit crop loss reports. The affected farmers will get compensation soon.