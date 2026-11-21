BHUBANESWAR: Going beyond the intricate metal figurines that define it, Odisha’s centuries-old Dhokra craft is set to find a place in the pages of a new book that seeks to document its history, the artisans behind it and the urgent need for its preservation.

The Odisha Craft Odyssey (OCO), a collaborative initiative of Bhubaneswar Experimental Art and Design Studio (BEADS) and the MGM Foundation, is coming up with its third book soon, focusing on the state’s traditional Dhokra metal-casting practice.

The book will bring together the research and artistic explorations along with contributions from master artisans of Dhenkanal’s Dhokra craft clusters.

Following a selection process, Tejal Kawachi, a visual artist and photographer; Dr Reema K, an independent researcher specialising in visual culture, ethnography and contemporary South Asian art; and Muskaan Singh, a contemporary artist working across visual art, literature and vernacular idioms - were selected for the Dhokra programme.

BEADS co-founder & MD and OCO advisory board member Sandeep Hota said the book goes beyond finished objects to examine how Dhokra has evolved, how the craft is understood and represented and what often remains overlooked when its value is viewed primarily through aesthetic and commercial considerations.

“There is a strong need for the revival of these crafts and art forms,” Hota said.