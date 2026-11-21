BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday ordered an inquiry into foreign visits undertaken by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, retired IAS officer VK Pandian and IPS officer Ravi Kant during 2022-23 and 2023-24, amid allegations of irregularities and lack of transparency in expenditure details.

The Principal Secretary of the General Administration department has been entrusted with the probe to ascertain the facts surrounding the overseas tours.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the inquiry was ordered following complaints by social activists who, citing information obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications, questioned the expenditure incurred on visits to countries including Japan, Italy and the UAE. They alleged that expense details were incomplete and inconsistent, raising concerns over the transparency of official records.

Patnaik visited Italy for a week in June 2022, during which he addressed the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) headquarters on Odisha’s food security and disaster management initiatives. He also met Pope Francis and interacted with members of the Odia diaspora in Europe.

Following the Italy visit, the former chief minister travelled to Dubai around June 28-29, 2022, to promote investment opportunities in Odisha among countries in the Middle East and North Africa. The programme was jointly organised by the state government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In April 2023, Patnaik undertook a week-long visit to Japan from April 4 to 11 to attract foreign investment and strengthen trade ties. His itinerary included stopovers in Singapore and Bangkok.

The foreign visits had earlier come under scrutiny, with RTI activists alleging that substantial public money was spent on overseas travel and stays in expensive hotels. Questions were also raised over the use of special aircraft and the actual expenditure incurred on the tours.

Pandian, who served as 5T Secretary in the Naveen Patnaik-led government, took voluntary retirement from the Indian Administrative Service in October 2023 and subsequently joined the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He withdrew from active politics after the party lost the 2024 Assembly elections.

Ravi Kant, a 1998-batch IPS officer, is currently on central deputation and serves in a paramilitary force. He had earlier served as Resident Commissioner in New Delhi.