SAMBALPUR: The Odisha government has decided to develop the Hirakud-Debrigarh region as the state’s second-largest tourism destination after Puri, said Tourism secretary Balwant Singh here on Friday.
Addressing the Sambalpur District Tourism Investors’ Meet-2026, Singh said the government was undertaking significant policy reforms to attract private investment and position the region as a major tourism hub.
As part of the reforms, the minimum room requirement for hotels and resorts to qualify for capital investment subsidies has been reduced from 50 to 10. Eligible projects can now receive subsidies ranging from 30 to 40 per cent, while investments in Hirakud region and projects promoted by women and SC/ST entrepreneurs can avail incentives of up to 40 per cent, he said.
The government is also encouraging investments in homestays, restoration of heritage buildings, Odia cuisine restaurants, caravan tourism and water sports. Special financial incentives have been introduced to attract tourists from outside the state and promote wedding-related stays during the off-season from April to September.
Highlighting the region’s tourism potential, Singh said western Odisha’s natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, traditional art, handloom, tribal culture and adventure tourism offered significant opportunities for entrepreneurs. The government also plans to promote eco-tourism, agritourism and wellness tourism. Expansion of Jharsuguda airport and improved road connectivity are expected to further boost tourist inflow into the region.
Describing tourism as a major employment-generating and environmentally sustainable sector, he urged local entrepreneurs to take advantage of the incentives and contribute to grassroots economic growth. He also highlighted the single-window clearance mechanism for expediting project approvals and stressed the need for coordination among departments to ensure timely implementation and sustainable operation of tourism projects.
Organised under the theme ‘Invest in Sambalpur, Invest in Opportunities’, the meet sought to attract investments in hotels, resorts, eco-tourism facilities and water sports infrastructure, showcasing attractions such as Hirakud reservoir, Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, Maa Samaleswari Temple and the leaning temple of Huma.
Among others, Tourism joint secretary Binod Kumar Jena, collectors of Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sonepur, senior administrative officials and investors from Odisha and other states attended the meet.