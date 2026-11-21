SAMBALPUR: The Odisha government has decided to develop the Hirakud-Debrigarh region as the state’s second-largest tourism destination after Puri, said Tourism secretary Balwant Singh here on Friday.

Addressing the Sambalpur District Tourism Investors’ Meet-2026, Singh said the government was undertaking significant policy reforms to attract private investment and position the region as a major tourism hub.

As part of the reforms, the minimum room requirement for hotels and resorts to qualify for capital investment subsidies has been reduced from 50 to 10. Eligible projects can now receive subsidies ranging from 30 to 40 per cent, while investments in Hirakud region and projects promoted by women and SC/ST entrepreneurs can avail incentives of up to 40 per cent, he said.

The government is also encouraging investments in homestays, restoration of heritage buildings, Odia cuisine restaurants, caravan tourism and water sports. Special financial incentives have been introduced to attract tourists from outside the state and promote wedding-related stays during the off-season from April to September.