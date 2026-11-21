JEYPORE: A day after the Andhra Pradesh government rescheduled the last phase of its panchayat elections in three villages of Kotia from November 29 to December 2, the Koraput administration on Friday said it would also shift the special edition of the district’s flagship tribal festival ‘Parab’ in the bordering panchayat to the same date.
According to a notification issued by AP state election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Thursday, polling in 29 gram panchayats under the Salur block, including Talaganjeipadar, Phagunasineri and Phatusineri villages in Kotia, will now be held on December 2. As per the revised schedule, polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm on December 2, followed by counting of votes from 2 pm and declaration of results.
Earlier, the Koraput administration had planned to organise cultural programmes for Parab in Kotia group of villages on November 29 to encourage residents to participate in the celebrations instead of taking part in the AP elections.
Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati had proposed organising the Parab edition in Kotia on the original polling date at a district-level preparatory meeting. The administration had reportedly agreed to the proposal and even initiated preparations.
However, following AP’s decision to shift the polling date to December 2, the district administration will hold the Parab celebration on the same date to counter the neighbouring state’s electoral activities in the bordering panchayat.
Pottangi tehsildar DBS Dharua said the cultural event for Parab festival has been rescheduled to December 2 instead November 29 in view of the change in AP election date.
Meanwhile, the AP administration has maintained its position that residents of the three Kotia villages should exercise their voting rights in the elections and indicated that any obstruction to the electoral process could affect its cooperation in future polls in Odisha.