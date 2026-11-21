JEYPORE: A day after the Andhra Pradesh government rescheduled the last phase of its panchayat elections in three villages of Kotia from November 29 to December 2, the Koraput administration on Friday said it would also shift the special edition of the district’s flagship tribal festival ‘Parab’ in the bordering panchayat to the same date.

According to a notification issued by AP state election commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha on Thursday, polling in 29 gram panchayats under the Salur block, including Talaganjeipadar, Phagunasineri and Phatusineri villages in Kotia, will now be held on December 2. As per the revised schedule, polling will be held from 7 am to 1 pm on December 2, followed by counting of votes from 2 pm and declaration of results.

Earlier, the Koraput administration had planned to organise cultural programmes for Parab in Kotia group of villages on November 29 to encourage residents to participate in the celebrations instead of taking part in the AP elections.