BARIPADA: The Odisha Government on Friday accorded in-principle go-ahead permission for the construction of a flood protection embankment-cum-ring road along the left bank of the Budhabalanga river near Baripada town.

Housing and urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said it would be built on the lines of the Sabarmati water management system in Ahmedabad. The government approved Rs 278.13 crore following the approval of Rs 196 crore for the construction of ISS (In-Stream Storage Structure) barrages in the first phase.

Mahapatra said the residents of more than eight wards were affected due to flood in the river. The project to be implemented by the Mayurbhanj irrigation division, Baripada, under the capital expenditure (CAPEX) scheme for 2026-27 aims to protect the town’s urban population from recurring floods, he said.

The go-ahead permission has, however, been granted subject to several conditions, including bringing the project under an approved umbrella scheme. The government has also stipulated that the recommendations of the technical advisory committee and its prescribed scope of work be followed during execution, without any deviation.