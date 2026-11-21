CUTTACK: Incessant rain triggered by cyclone Akvan has caused waterlogging across the upper and lower Balijatra grounds here, disrupting stall construction and other preparations for the annual fair.

“Both the fairgrounds have become muddy and waterlogged. We had to suspend stall construction and other preparatory work from Thursday night as it is not possible to work in such adverse conditions. We are waiting for the weather to improve and the grounds to dry up before resuming the work,” said a group of workers employed by a tent house. They said that once the accumulated water is drained and the condition of the rain-soaked grounds improves, the remaining construction and preparatory work will be expedited. Additional working hours will be put in to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated deadline, they added.

The district administration has set November 23 as the deadline for completing all preparations. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to inaugurate the fair. In view of the President’s visit, special attention is being given to arrangements for the main stage, security, lighting and other related facilities.

A welcome arch erected by the district administration near Mundali barrage for the fair collapsed onto the roadway amid heavy rain and strong winds on Friday morning. Locals alerted the police, following which emergency and clearance teams rushed to the spot. The wreckage was subsequently removed using an earthmover, restoring normal traffic movement along the stretch. At a time when preparations are in their final stages, the rain triggered by the cyclonic storm has heightened concerns for the administration.

The priority is now to drain the accumulated water from the grounds, restore the condition of the roads and expedite the remaining work to ensure that the festival is ready for inauguration as scheduled, officials said.