BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Friday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to seek the intervention of Union Home minister Amit Shah for a lasting solution to the Kotia dispute with Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter to Majhi, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam said the chief minister should also take the initiative for a discussion with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to resolve the issue.

Kadam said that as attempts are being made to hold panchayat election by Andhra Pradesh government in some villages of Kotia gram panchayat on December 2, the Odisha government should take all measures to foil them.

Police presence in all the border areas of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam districts should be strengthened, he added.

Kadam said the state government should collect information on different welfare schemes implemented in the area by the Andhra Pradesh government and announce better programmes for the people of these villages. Inaction of the state government will embolden the Andhra Pradesh government to continue its attempts to woo the people of Kotia gram panchayat, he warned.