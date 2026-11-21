CUTTACK: Farmers in Cuttack district are a worried lot as strong winds and rain triggered by cyclone Akvan have ravaged their paddy fields, with most of the kharif crops nearing maturity.

Of the 14 blocks in the district, Nischintakoili, Mahanga, Salepur, Cuttack Sadar and Niali, bordering Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts, are reportedly the worst affected.

“I had taken up cultivation of long-duration paddy and my crops were at the ripening stage. I was hopeful of a good harvest, but most of the crop has been damaged due to Friday’s rain,” said Babaji Das, a farmer from Nuagan village in Nischintakoili block.

Paddy crops in most of these blocks had reached over 80 per cent maturity. However, farmers said they could not harvest them before the rain due to a lack of adequate storage space and the unavailability of paddy harvesting machines.

The flattened paddy crops lying in waterlogged fields are at risk of sprouting, rotting and losing quality if the water does not recede within three days, farmers said. They attributed the waterlogging to the large-scale construction of houses on agricultural land and encroachment of natural drainage channels, which have obstructed the flow of rainwater.

Around 1,26,096 hectares were brought under kharif paddy cultivation in Cuttack district this year.