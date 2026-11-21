BHUBANESWAR: Government departments, municipalities, NACs and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) together owe Rs 368.16 crore in electricity dues to the state’s four distribution companies (discoms) over the last three years as on October 31, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo informed the Assembly.
In a written reply to a question from Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), the minister said TPCODL has the highest outstanding of Rs 127.98 crore, followed by TPWODL Rs 94.74 crore, TPNODL Rs 74.16 crore and TPSODL Rs 71.28 crore.
The TPCODL outstanding includes Rs 102.75 crore from government departments, Rs 17.20 crore from PRIs and Rs 8.53 crore from municipalities and NACs. Dues for TPWODL includes Rs 57.43 crore from the PRIs, Rs 29.62 crore from government departments and Rs 7.69 crore from municipalities and NACs.
The deputy CM said outstanding of TPNODL includes Rs 54.19 crore on PRIs, Rs 17.79 crore on government departments and Rs 2.18 crore on municipalities and NACs. Similarly, PRIs owe Rs 46.46 crore to TPSODL with government departments and urban local bodies still to pay Rs 18.02 crore and Rs 6.80 crore respectively.
Singh Deo also said the investment on network assets by the four discoms was lower than the limit approved by the OERC in the past three years.
TPCODL’s capitalisation was Rs 274.44 crore against the approved Rs 283.72 crore in 2023-24, Rs 365.49 crore against Rs 390.43 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 332.12 crore against Rs 434.32 crore by October 31 in 2025-26. For TPNODL, it was Rs 430.78 crore against Rs 433.10 crore in 2023-24, Rs 364.59 crore against Rs 377.52 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 300.21 crore against Rs 382.57 crore in 2025-26.
TPSODL’s capitalisation was Rs 404.59 crore against Rs 407.38 crore in 2023-24, Rs 352.34 crore against Rs 373.24 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 237.42 crore against Rs 286.75 crore in 2025-26. In case of TPWODL, it was Rs 376.80 crore against Rs 381.91 crore in 2023-24, Rs 478.18 crore against Rs 566.11 crore in 2024-25 and Rs 266.91 crore against Rs 375.39 crore in 2025-26.
He also stated that the discoms achieved lower aggregate commercial and technical (AC and T) loss than the OERC approved limit in all three years. Distribution loss was also below the OERC approval limit.