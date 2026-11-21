BHUBANESWAR: Government departments, municipalities, NACs and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) together owe Rs 368.16 crore in electricity dues to the state’s four distribution companies (discoms) over the last three years as on October 31, deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo informed the Assembly.

In a written reply to a question from Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), the minister said TPCODL has the highest outstanding of Rs 127.98 crore, followed by TPWODL Rs 94.74 crore, TPNODL Rs 74.16 crore and TPSODL Rs 71.28 crore.

The TPCODL outstanding includes Rs 102.75 crore from government departments, Rs 17.20 crore from PRIs and Rs 8.53 crore from municipalities and NACs. Dues for TPWODL includes Rs 57.43 crore from the PRIs, Rs 29.62 crore from government departments and Rs 7.69 crore from municipalities and NACs.

The deputy CM said outstanding of TPNODL includes Rs 54.19 crore on PRIs, Rs 17.79 crore on government departments and Rs 2.18 crore on municipalities and NACs. Similarly, PRIs owe Rs 46.46 crore to TPSODL with government departments and urban local bodies still to pay Rs 18.02 crore and Rs 6.80 crore respectively.