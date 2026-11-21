BHUBANESWAR: The Water Resources department has intensified its vigil to ensure effective flood management and public safety in the wake of heavy rains triggered by Akvan.

Secretary Subha Sarma on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the prevailing hydrological situation, rainfall patterns, reservoir conditions and preparedness across various river basins following the cyclone’s landfall. She directed officials to ensure that reservoir operations are regulated judiciously in accordance with prevailing conditions and established safety protocols.

Stating that the weakening of the cyclone should not lead to any relaxation in preparedness, Sarma said the next 24 hours are most crucial. Special emphasis is being laid on anticipating sudden increases in reservoir inflows, assessing downstream conditions and ensuring timely and coordinated responses wherever necessary.

Water Resources engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout said that, in view of the cyclone, water levels in key reservoirs in the Rushikulya and Bahuda basins had been brought down to below 50 pc by Thursday morning.

Both basins received heavy rainfall in the 24 hours around the cyclone’s landfall. However, storage levels had been brought down ahead of the storm to 43 pc in Daha, 50 pc in Baghua, 51 pc in Ghodahada and 50 pc in Badanala, he said. Between 1 pm and 3 pm on Friday, Baghua dam recorded an increase in inflow from 400 to 615 cumecs, raising its reservoir level from 50 pc to 85 pc, he informed.