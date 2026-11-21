BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning a 100-year flood management roadmap to strengthen infrastructure along major river systems and minimise losses caused by recurring natural disasters, including cyclones, floods and landslides, Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Saturday.

The move follows extensive damage caused by three successive cyclones and subsequent rainfall in the state, prompting the government to work out a long-term strategy to improve disaster preparedness.

"Enough is enough.

Now, the state should have a proper flood management plan to mitigate calamities and reduce the huge losses caused at regular intervals," Pujari told reporters here.

He said the state government was preparing a long-term roadmap with a 100-year vision, focusing on infrastructure development along eight of the state's 11 river systems.

"We are working out a strategy with a 100-year vision, focusing on infrastructure development across eight rivers of the 11 systems in the state.

A comprehensive note on the river systems across Odisha is being prepared," he said.

Pujari said the Mahanadi and Rengali systems were functioning satisfactorily, while the other river systems required further development.

He said the Rushikulya river, which had caused devastating floods, lacked major flood-control infrastructure, as did several other rivers in the southern districts.

The government has initiated the preparation of a long-term development roadmap, including Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and has approached IIT Roorkee for technical assistance, he said.

Describing landslides as an emerging challenge in disaster management, Pujari said a state government team had visited Uttarakhand to study the issue, and its report was expected within two days.

He said recurring floods and cyclones not only damage public and private infrastructure but also disrupt the education of children as schools and colleges remain closed during disasters.

Such calamities also delayed ongoing development projects, while the entire state administration remained engaged in disaster management activities every year instead of focusing on other developmental work, he added.

Pujari said the administration would begin assessing the damage caused by cyclone Akvan from Sunday.

Appropriate assistance and compensation would be provided to those affected by the cyclone and floods after the assessment, he said.

Farmers who suffered crop losses would also be adequately compensated as per the prescribed norms.

Paddy crops damaged by rainwater would be covered under the applicable compensation guidelines, he added.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh P Patil said the impact of cyclone Akvan had been felt in several districts and the state government was formulating a long-term strategy to tackle landslides and cyclones.

"Back-to-back floods and cyclones have created a need for a long-term mitigation plan," he said.

Patil said cyclone Akvan, which changed its projected path on November 18 and moved towards the Odisha coast, made landfall near Gopalpur on Friday.

"The impact of the system was felt primarily in Ganjam district and, to some extent, in Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts," he said.

Thanking all stakeholders for adopting a "whole-of-government" approach, Patil said Odisha had demonstrated resilience in dealing with the disaster.

He said the community remained at the centre of the response, with the government and local administration facilitating relief and rescue efforts.

The primary focus was on protecting human lives, which had yielded positive outcomes, he added.