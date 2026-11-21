BERHAMPUR: An unwell man had to be carried on a cot across the swollen Nagavali river on Thursday after an ambulance failed to reach his village in Rayagada district, serving yet another distressing reminder of the lack of basic road connectivity in remote pockets of Odisha.

Chanti Pidika, a resident of Pujaribombu village, fell ill on Wednesday night, and his family members contacted an ambulance in the morning to shift him to hospital. However, the ambulance could reach only up to Beheraguda village, nearly 3 km away from Pujaribombu, as it could not cross the river.

With no alternative means of transportation available, villagers placed Chanti on a cot and carried him across the river. The water level in the river rose recently following rains and flooding, making the crossing risky. After the river crossing, Chanti was shifted to the ambulance and taken to the Rayagada district headquarters hospital.

There is no official word on the incident yet. Last month, another patient in the village had to be carried across the river on a makeshift stretcher. Residents of the area have demanded immediate construction of a road to connect their village with the mainstream road network, and warned that if it is not done, they will be compelled to seek permission for voluntary death.