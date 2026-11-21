BHUBANESWAR: The Health and Family Welfare department on Friday suspended three doctors for alleged misconduct and unauthorised absence from duty during cyclone Arnab.

They include medical officer of Khurda’s Gambharimunda CHC Dr Prabhakar Behera, Dr Tamanna Priyadarshini, medical officer at Gajalbadi PHC in Ganjam, and medical officer at Aska sub-divisional hospital (SDH) Dr Suprakash Das.

Dr Behera was suspended for allegedly violating the conduct rules applicable to government employees by posting unauthorised comments on social media against persons holding constitutional positions.

Dr Priyadarshini and Dr Das, were suspended for reportedly remaining on unauthorised leave during cyclone Arnab and being absent during the Health minister’s visit to Ganjam.

During the suspension period, Dr Behera’s headquarters will be Khurda district headquarters hospital, while Dr Priyadarshini and Dr Das will report to City hospital, Berhampur. They will not be allowed to leave their headquarters without priori approval of the competent authority, the order said.