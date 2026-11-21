BERHAMPUR: A 50-year-old woman was killed and a man critically injured in an elephant attack while they were working on their farmland under Muniguda forest range in Rayagada district on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Gutuli Majhi of Katmedingi village under Raghu Bari gram panchayat. The injured person, identified as Baya Majhi, sustained extensive injuries in the attack. According to reports, Gutuli and Baya were inspecting their crops when the elephant suddenly attacked them. Gutuli died on the spot. On being informed, forest department personnel rushed to the spot but were delayed in the rescue due to darkness and rain.

Meanwhile, a herd of 29 elephants has been reported moving through the Raghu Bari reserve forest area under the district’s Muniguda forest range. Villagers alleged that the herd was entering different villages under Ichhapur gram panchayat over the last 10 days and destroying acres of standing crops. The repeated movement of elephants has triggered panic among residents, while farmers are increasingly worried about protecting their crops and lives.