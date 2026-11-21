CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a criminal revision petition filed by a woman assistant professor of Ravenshaw University challenging a trial court’s refusal to discharge her in a case involving allegations of criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

Justice Gourishankar Satpathy on Thursday declined to interfere with the trial court’s order, observing that the trial had already commenced and one prosecution witness had been examined.

The case originated from a complaint by a senior grade typist working in the Directorate of Technical Education and Training, Odisha alleging that the assistant professor had promised to secure his release from custody in an Economic Offence Wing (EOW) case by influencing the judge concerned.

According to the complaint, the professor visited him in jail and assured him and his family members that she could arrange his release. She allegedly claimed that the EOW DSP was the husband of one of her relatives and that she could also influence the police officer to ensure that major offences were dropped from the charge sheet.

The assistant professor allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh for arranging bail from the High Court. The complainant’s wife paid the amount in cash near Barabati Stadium on November 18, 2021, and was given a receipt executed on non-judicial stamp paper, the complaint stated.